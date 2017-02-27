Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A thug launched a vicious attack on his girlfriend and her pregnant mate after he was caught ‘hiding in a closet’.

Dennis Andrew Carlon, 33, ‘squeezed’ the throat of his partner using his hands before striking the nose of another woman who came to her defence, a court heard.

The painter and decorator then smashed a door window as he fled, prosecutors said.

Carlon, of Danes Square, Macclesfield, admitted two charges of assault and criminal damage at Stockport magistrates’ court. He will be sentenced on March 8.

Kate Gaskell, prosecuting, said: “One of the victims had been in a relationship with the defendant, while the other was pregnant at the time.

“The incident happened around 1am on February 12.

“Carlon and the victims returned home from the pub.

“He went into the kitchen and was muttering to himself then went quiet. The women thought he must have left the property.

“However, a while later he was found hiding in a closet.

“He followed his ex-partner into the bedroom and assaulted her.

“He pushed her onto the bed. She kicked out at him defensively.

“She managed to get up and he pushed her onto the bed again and began squeezing her throat with his hands. She began kicking out again.

“At that point her friend tried to intervene and the defendant struck her in the face. It caused her nose to bleed immediately.

“His ex then remonstrated and got a hit to the face. The defendant then ran from the property.

“They heard the glass in the back door smash.”

The court heard that the damage to the door cost £200 to repair.

Ms Gaskell said the relationship between Carlon and his ex had an ‘extensive history of domestic violence’.

She said: “The victim claims there is a history of assaults between the parties. She described the relationship as ‘off and on’ and volatile.”

John Gallagher, defending Carlon, said his only conviction for violence was 17 years ago.

But he did have drug related matters on his criminal record, the court heard.

Magistrates asked for an all option report from the probation service, which means Carlon could face prison.