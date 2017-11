Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two people had to be taken to hospital and one cut out of a car following a collision on Bonis Hall Lane on Sunday (November 19).

The incident, which occurred in Macclesfield at around 5.30pm, saw three cars involved in the incident. According to police two individuals were later taken to hospital, but it is understood that this was just a precautionary measure. Authorities were on the scene until just after 7pm, when the road was cleared and reopened.