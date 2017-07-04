Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands Of music lovers will head to Jodrell Bank this weekend for the second Bluedot festival.

The three day event, where music, science and space discovery collide, takes place in the grounds of the observatory, where the famous Lovell telescope forms the awe-inspiring backdrop to the main stage.

Headlining this year are veteran indie rockers Pixies, live dance music originators Orbital and Mercury Prize-winners alt-J.

They will be joined by acts including Leftfield, Goldfrapp, Hawkwind, Soulwax, Warpaint, Ezra Furman and The Boyfriends.

Bluedot Festival 2017: line up, tickets, how to get to Jodrell Bank and everything else you need to know

The line up is complemented by a mind-expanding programme of science and technology, comedy, film and art events.

Highlights include a 50th anniversary exhibition of Captain Scarlet models, sets and memorabilia; an afternoon of talks and performance celebrating the life and work of electronic pioneer and Doctor Who composer Delia Derbyshire.

A handful of weekend tickets are still available priced from £159 including camping. Day tickets are also on sale starting from £59. Visit discoverthebluedot.com to book them.