Macclesfield shined with pride this weekend as thousands of people attended Remembrance services across the borough.

On Armistice Day, at 11am, members of the community paid tribute to the town’s fallen soldiers with a two minutes silence outside the Town Hall, led by the Mayor of Macclesfield Coun Beverley Dooley.

And on Sunday, veterans, cadets, scouts, cubs, rainbows and beavers marched with pride as they were led by Silk Brass Band from Market Place to the Park Green Cenotaph for a Remembrance Day Service and wreath laying ceremony.

Here they were joined by more than 2,000 members of the community as they stood together in the crisp sunshine and gave thanks to those who gave their lives during conflict.

Pete Turner, Macclesfield town council clerk, said: “As in previous years, the community of Macclesfield demonstrated their respect for those who served and died in conflicts around the world.

“Remembrance Sunday was marked by the traditional parade, led by the Royal British Legion and supported by a huge number of local groups, including the forces cadets groups, Scouts, Rainbows, Cubs, Beavers and also service veterans, the police and the fire service. The procession congregated at the Park Green War Memorial for a Service of Remembrance, which saw a huge crowd of residents of Macclesfield taking the time to come out and pay their respects to those who have served. We estimate that there was well over 2,000 people attending the open air service, with wreaths and tributes laid by many groups from the town.

“I would particularly like to thank the Royal British Legion, the Rotary Club and all the volunteers who put a huge amount of work in to ensuring Macclesfield can deliver these important events.”

Peter Lake, from Macclesfield’s branch of the British Legion, said: “The parade went fantastically well and it was the biggest I have taken as Parade Marshall or seen in recent times. The route was full of support and the numbers at the cenotaph were huge - ranging from young children right through to senior ages. Fantastic support from the local community.”

Peter added that next year will be an extra special occasion as Remembrance Sunday falls on November 11 and will be 100 years since the end of the First World War.

In Bollington a parade was led by Bollington Brass Band for a service at the Memorial Gardens, with services held at Gawsworth, Pott Shrigley, Rainow and Poynton.

Primary School children also took part in their own special services before the weekend. Children at Puss Bank Primary School had their own service in the playground, and pupils at St Albans Primary School held a special memorial day, where students participated in a range of activities linked to Remembrance Sunday such as arts and crafts, poetry, creation of remembrance posters and leaflets, historical research, music and drama.

Teacher Amy Bailey, who organised the vent, said: “Children brought in medals, artefacts and photographs of family members who had served in wars and thoroughly enjoyed exploring them together. We also had a special visitor - Poppy Ward’s Granddad who spoke to the children about the experiences of his father and grandfather who fought in wars.”