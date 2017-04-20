Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Almost 3,400 fans of the Silkmen have already booked their tickets to the FA Trophy final next month.

An army of supporters in blue and white will be heading to Wembley on May 21 to watch Macclesfield Town face York.

But with thousands more tickets up for grabs, the club is urging fans to be part of history.

Rob Heys, general manager of Macclesfield Town FC, said: “We’ve sold well over 3,000 tickets in total, in the first couple of weeks, so it promises to be a great occasion.

"We have filled four coaches so far, however there are also lots of people travelling independently, and it has been fantastic to hear of so many groups from local teams and pubs, all coming down to support the Silkmen. The shop has been busy too, now our cup final merchandise has started to come in, we have specially branded replica shirts, scarves, car stickers and rosettes, with more items on the way.”

As well as the coaches being organised by the club, local sports clubs and businesses are booking their own including Tytherington Juniors Under 10s, Bollington United Under 9s, GEC based in Hurdsfield, The Jolly Sailor pub, SAS Daniels Solicitors and the Tytherington Club.

Stuart Brown, who coaches Tytherington Juniors U10s, which includes son Alfie, said it was an opportunity not to miss.

The 41-year-old said: “The club organised a trip down to the FA Trophy final in 1989 which was a fantastic day out, so we’re really looking forward to it. A lot of the lads support Macclesfield and have never been to Wembley, so there’s lot of excitement.”

Macclesfield’s game against York at 4.15pm is part of ‘Non-League Finals Day’ where supporters will also be able to attend the Buildbase FA Vase Final between Cleethorpes Town and South Shields at 12.15pm with the same ticket.

Macclesfield supporters will be in the ‘east’ stand, behind the goal, as well as part of the lower ‘north’ stand.

The FA has sold 3,395 tickets in the Macclesfield section of the ground, and almost 25,000 across the rest of the stadium.

Tickets for the day are priced at: Adults - £25, concessions (OAP/students) - £10, U16 - £1.

There are also significant discounts for group bookings, hospitality options starting at £160 and private Boxes for up to eight, 12 or 20 persons.