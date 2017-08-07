Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of die-hard 80s fans descended on Capesthorne Hall to enjoy the top hits from the decade.

Sister Sledge and New York’s finest Village People were among the headliner acts for the three days Rewind Festival North event in Siddington.

Macclesfield’s very own Peter Hook, founding member of Joy Division, and Status Quo, who performed despite losing guitarist Rick Parfitt who died in December.

Also appearing were The Blockheads, Hugh Cornwell, The Orchestra – featuring former members of the Electric Light Orchestra, Captain Sensible and Johnny Hates Jazz.

There was also shows from Level 42, Kim Wilde, Roland Gift, Dr and The Medics, Belinda Carlisle, Toyah, Nick Heyward and T’Pau.

It’s the fourth year running that the event has been staged in Macclesfield.

It was like stepping back in time for the festival-goers who set up tents for a weekend of camping and enjoyed food stalls and bars as well as the musical lineup.

Many donned leg warmers, neon and other fancy dress as part of the 80s-inspired fun and games.