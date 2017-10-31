Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thieves targeted a cash machine in a supermarket.

Police were called out in the early hours of the morning to the Co-op on Thornton Square in Macclesfield after reports of a cash machine burglary.

An 18-year-old man from Manchester was arrested and has since been released under investigation.

A Co-op spokesman said: “We can confirm that there was an incident involving an attack on an ATM at our Thornton Square Co-op store on Thornton Avenue in the early hours of Monday morning (October 30).

“Police are investigating and we appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Fortunately no-one was hurt and the store is open for business as usual.”

The incident happened at around 2.35am on Monday (October 30).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 46 of October 30 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.