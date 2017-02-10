Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A thief who admitted stealing hundreds of pounds from a vulnerable disabled man is facing jail.

William Scott offered to help his victim, who also suffers from epilepsy, by doing his shopping and going to the bank for him.

But 32-year-old Scott abused his trust and stole £1,200 from him.

Scott, of Rainow Road, Hurdsfield, has now admitted the thefts, along with a string of shoplifting offences.

He has been warned that he could face prison when he is sentenced on February 22.

Katie Gaskell, prosecuting, said: “The victim knew Scott from years ago when he used to drink at the defendant’s mother’s pub.

“In June, Scott began assisting the victim by going to the shops or bank for him. He was vulnerable.

“He was disabled following an injury and suffers from epilepsy.

“Initially Scott was very helpful but eventually that trust was abused when he took cash from the victim.

“On August 15 he took £200 cash from him. The rest was a loan of £1,000 which he never paid back.

“The abuse of trust of a vulnerable person are aggravating circumstances.”

The court heard that Scott was shoplifting between August and October, last year.

He admitted theft of meat from Sainsbury’s on August 22, theft of alcohol from Sainsbury’s on August 28, theft of meat from Sainsbury’s on September 4, theft of fragrance worth £65 from Boots in Macclesfield on October 19 and theft of alcohol from the Co-op on October 28.

Scott also admitted theft of a bicycle worth £400 from the front garden of a house in New Mills on September 15.

Ms Gaskell said: “The shoplifting involved him going into stores and then leaving without goods.

“Sometimes he was caught in the act, other times recognised by security staff on CCTV.

“The bicycle was stolen from a garden and was caught on the owners’ neighbour’s CCTV.”

Annis Rowlands, defending, said heroin addiction was at the heart his crimes.

She said: “At one time he had a long term relationship.

“But his world fell apart and he became entrenched in heroin use.

“He is trying to get away from that now.”

Magistrates said the offences against the vulnerable victim were ‘a particular concern’ and ordered an all options report from probation.