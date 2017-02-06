Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A terminally ill football fan received a surprise visit from the manager of his beloved team.

Norman Gosling, 82, has been a supporter of Macclesfield Town FC for 75 years.

He was diagnosed with terminal cancer in December and had been bravely fighting the disease at East Cheshire Hospice surrounded by his friends and family.

But the great-grandad was given a real boost when Macc Town manager John Askey dropped by to check on him.

His grandson Carl Lamptey described the meeting as ‘very emotional’.

He said: “Norman has been there in the terraces, home and away, for the highs and lows for 75 years. You’d be hard pressed to find a bigger fan of the club.

“With what he’s been through in recent months I wanted to give him a nice surprise and asked the club if they could help. We were so touched when John agreed to come and see Norman, whose face was a picture when he just walked in.

“There wasn’t a dry eye in the place. It was very emotional. That visit from John made Norman’s day and we’ll always be grateful.”

Norman has now returned home to Redruth Avenue, Broken Cross, to spend his final days with Betty, his wife of 58 years, his children Jane and Martin, his five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Carl, 38, said: “Norman’s illness has come as a shock to everyone and we’re taking it one day at a time. Despite everything, he’s in good spirits.”

Askey, who was joined by the club’s commercial manager Dan Ackerley, described the visit as ‘humbling’.

He said: “Norman has been a supporter of the club all his life and is still very passionate about it and is still keeping in touch with what’s going on with the club.

“Visiting him is the least I can do as thanks for the length of time he has been a supporter.”

The Silkmen isn’t Norman’s only passion. He is believed to be the town’s oldest scout, having joined the organisation when he was seven.

The retired accountant has risen up the ranks to become president of Macclesfield and Congleton Scouts Association and was given the Silver Wolf, the highest award made by the Scout Association. He has even written a book on the history of Macclesfield and Congleton District Scouts, called Big Hats, Shorts and Dyb Dyb Dyb.