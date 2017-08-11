Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A TEENAGER has sold football kit designs to teams across the globe after creating them at home in Macclesfield.

Finlay Blakemore is only 14 but already teams in nearly 20 countries are wearing kits made to his designs.

He realised he had a eye for it after watching a YouTube video on using computer software Photoshop to design kits and deciding he would have a go.

Finlay, who lives with mum Tracy, dad Marcus and sister India on Langdale Close, Macclesfield, put some designs on fiverr.com and was amazed when he was asked to design a bespoke kit for a team in Canada.

He was shocked again when they bought his design and things have gone from there, with around 20 orders now from countries including Dubai, Singapore, Germany and Costa Rica. They are amateur teams so far – including his own team Bollington United Warriors U15s – but Finlay hopes to design for a professional team soon, ultimately the team he supports – Manchester United.

Finlay, who goes to King’s School, said: “I couldn’t believe it when I started getting orders, it’s surreal. I find sharp shapes work well on football kits and I like them to be simplistic, although for Bollington I did a livelier design.

“It’s amazing to think there are players in all those countries wearing designs I’ve made. They are Sunday league level clubs, some university clubs, but I’d love to do a professional team.

“I contacted Macclesfield Town but they said they don’t take bespoke kits unfortunately. I entered a competition to design Manchester United’s kit last year and will give it another go. You never know. That would be the dream.”

He has designed kits for teams for TikiTaka FC in Toronto, Canada, the University of Basel in Switzerland, Natio Suriname in the Netherlands and 3 Stars Soccer in Singapore.

The football kit designs came after Finlay started selling designs for filters to be used on social media app Snapchat. He designed a filter for Macclesfield for people to add to pictures they have taken in the town and some for Macclesfield’s schools too, which students have bought.

And now he’s launched a clothing line named Lazy clothing, which is being manufactured by Macclesfield firm Emblazed.

Finlay said: “It feels amazing that people like what I’m selling. I love design because you have a sense of power as you can get something to look just as you want it. I did want to be an architect but think I’ll carry on doing what I’m doing.”