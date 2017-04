Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

young yobs have been caught throwing stones and a bottle onto the railways tracks.

Police were called to reports of teenagers hurling items from the bridge on Byron’s Lane, Macclesfield, on April 18.

Officers attended at 7.30pm and spoke to the teenagers who were given safety advice and warned not to throw items on to the railway tracks.

Two of the teenagers are currently assisting officers with enquiries.

If you see any anti-social behaviour call 101.