A teenager walked 250,000 steps in a week to raise money for a charity which helps his best friend.

Gregor Watson, 13, set himself the challenge of walking 100 miles along the Cheshire Ring Canal in aid of Action Duchenne. The charity aims to find a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, an illness which affects Gregor’s best friend Toby Maurice, also 13.

Gregor and Toby, who uses a wheelchair because of his condition, have known each other since they were born and grew up together.

Gregor wanted to raise money to help Toby and launched a fundraising page online for people to support his canal walk.

With mum Jane, he set off along the canal from Bollington and walked 243,189 steps, covering 102 miles in seven days. He passed 92 locks along the way.

Gregor and Jane, with the help of friends and family who walked with them, took in Cheshire countryside and grittier Manchester landscapes along the canal, passing through towns like Marple and Dukinfield before hitting Manchester city centre and winding back down to Cheshire.

Toby joined Gregor on a stretch of the walk in Manchester where the towpath is paved.

Gregor has raised more than £4,100 and has thanked everyone for their support.

Gregor’s mum Jane said: “Gregor and Toby are best friends and it was lovely to see them taking part together on the canal.

“The whole thing went really well and we had some lovely support from everyone and the charity.

“We both struggled with our feet along the way but walked an average of 15 miles a day.

“We’re so pleased with how much we’ve raised. It far outweighs our expectations.”

Gregor ran other fundraising events including a silly socks day and cake sale at Tytherington School. He also had a bucket collection at Macclesfield Town FC.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy is a muscle wasting disease which mainly affects boys and limits life expectancy.

Toby, who lives in Prestbury with dad Andrew, mum Kate and sister Lara and attends Fallibroome Academy, was diagnosed when he was five and started using in a wheelchair when he was 10.

The fundraising page is still open online.

Visit ad-challenge-events.everydayhero.com/uk/gregor-s-canal-challenge to donate.