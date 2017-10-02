Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenage boy has been subjected to a knifepoint robbery in Poynton.

The 16-year-old boy was walking along Curzon Road at 12.15am on Sunday October 1 when he was approached from behind and pushed against a hedge.

The offender, who had a knife, then threatened the victim demanding he hand over his bag which contained an iPhone 5s, bank card and cash.

He then stole the black rucksack and fled in the direction of Tapley Avenue.

The offender is described as white, 25-years-old and 5ft 10ins tall.

He was wearing a dark waterproof coat.

Police in Poynton are appealing for witnesses.

DC Rob McCubbin said: “Thankfully the teenager was not injured, but he was left shocked by his ordeal. I would appeal to anyone with information to contact me so that I can progress with my enquiries.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 24 of 01/10/2017.

Information can also be reported anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.