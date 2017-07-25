Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager terrified a mum in her home by turning up at night and throwing stones at her window as well as sending threatening messages.

Richard Bates, 18, of Brynmore Drive, Macclesfield, targeted the flat of Yasmin Roberts to ‘get back’ at her friend, his ex-partner Keeley Hudson-Frogatt, a court heard.

Miss Roberts reported to police that someone had been pressing the buzzer at her flat on Knight Street in Macclesfield, at night and throwing stones at her window.

Chester Crown Court heard it continued over a month and she was scared for the safety of her and her young daughter.

She realised it was Bates after he sent threatening Snapchat messages to her and Miss Hudson-Frogatt.

When police caught up with Bates he had a blade and threatened police he would harm himself. He sliced his arm and had to be taken to hospital after his arrest. The court heard he had also sent pictures of self harm to the victims.

Judge Recorder Eric Lamb gave Bates a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months

Prosecuting, Peter Hussey said: “He repeatedly pressed the intercom buzzer and threw stones at the window, so hard she thought it might break. Miss Roberts thought he may be responsible and then messages on Snapchat confirmed that. He sent abusive messages with thinly veiled threats to his ex-partner and Yasmin Roberts. She feared for her safety and her child’s.”

The victim said in a statement read in court: “I’ve not been able to sleep as I’m scared something else will happen. I’m worried he’ll break bail and come back.”

Bates pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment between April 4 and May 5.

Defending, Damien Zelazowski, said: “He’s before the court open and remorseful. He was trying to get back at his ex because of the hurt she caused him. He’s a young man who’s had a difficult upbringing. He lost both his parents at an early age and has never had emotional support.”

Recorder Lamb said: “Considering your circumstances you were particularly mixed up at the time but that’s no comfort to Miss Roberts who was under siege in her home. This was very serious, the victim talks about being petrified and the tension it caused with her friend.”

Bates must complete a 60 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and is subject to a five year restraining order.