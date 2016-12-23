Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager climbed on the roof of a house before a 90 minute stand-off with police.

Police were called to a property on New Hall Street, Macclesfield, just before 3am today (December 23) after reports of anti-social behaviour.

Officers say they found a youth who appeared to be intoxicated on the roof.

When he refused to come down police called in a specially trained negotiator and the fire and rescue service who sent a fire engine from Macclesfield and one from Knutsford to support the rope rescue team.

After 90 minutes the teen agreed to be rescued and firefighters used a seven metre ladder to bring him safely down.

The boy was taken to Macclesfield hospital for treatment.