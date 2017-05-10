Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A group of teenagers have found the perfect solution to the stress of exams – by setting their sights on rock stardom.

Ben Salisbury, Will Allen and Iuean Sanders are preparing to take their A-levels at the King’s School in Macclesfield.

But when the school bell goes and revision is done the trio crank it up to 11 with their band Black Label.

Along with bandmates Isaac Salisbury (drums) who is in year 10 at King’s and Ash Blackham (bass) who is also taking his A-level exams but at Stockport Aquinas, the five-piece have been clocking up support slots at venues in the region and released a song called Black and Blue. At Manchester Club Academy they opened for John Hassall and the April Rainers, formerly of The Libertines.

When the exam stress is over the guys can look forward to playing this summer’s Kendal Calling festival.

Guitarist Ben said the band are looking to develop their own sound.

He said: “We’d probably describe the sound as rock with an occasional psychedelic edge. We intend to keep writing more music and improving with the hope of keeping getting better songs and gigs.”

Follow the band at www.facebook.com/blacklabelmanchester/