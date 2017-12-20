Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

a teen rock band filled MADS Theatre for a gig in aid of a charity which supports its lead singer.

Max Morrison, 15, Sam Gordon, 14, and Dan Walters, 12, from The Down raised more than £2,200 for Teenage Cancer Trust performing their charity EP and other songs at the theatre on Lord Street, Macclesfield. The band has been supporting the charity since Max was diagnosed with leukaemia on his 15th birthday.

It supports youngsters going through cancer treatment in hospital.

The trio, who are friends from Fallibroome Academy, are pleased to report a sold out gig and an audience of more than 200 people with members of Macclesfield’s musical royalty including the Macc Lads, the Virginmarys and Jake Evans.

They raised money through ticket sales, merchandise, an auction and sales of the EP.

Max said: “It was brilliant.

“We have raised more than £2,200 for Teenage Cancer Trust and sold out the theatre. I’m so happy we could raise so much and it was great to have so many of Macclesfield’s best musicians in the audience as our fans.

“We’re building a fan base now so it’s an exciting time for the band.”