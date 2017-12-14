Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three teen mates who have been busking in the town centre in aid of the hospice have handed over their first donation.

Matt Ellis, Marcus Parr and Matthew Bean, who live in Macclesfield and are Year Ten pupils at Fallibroome Academy, decided they wanted to do something to help East Cheshire Hospice.

The lads are in a band The Faction so started busking at locations around Macclesfield.

They have been out in all weather, with Matt and Marcus on guitar and Matthew Bean, who usually plays drums, playing a cajon, a box-shaped portable drum.

The lads have also performed at a gig at the Swan with Two Necks, with another planned there on December 17, and have a slot lined up at The Treacle Market.

And after five weeks of impromptu street gigs they have now presented their first donation of £600 to the hospice.

Matt Ellis said: “We’re amazed that we’ve raised this much money and thank the generosity of everyone who has donated. East Cheshire Hospice relies on public donations, so it’s really important to all of us to give.”

Marcus said: “The hospice is local and a much needed welcoming place in our community for those with a terminal illness and their families, which is something we wanted to help.”

The lads became friends through a shared love of rock music and formed a band through Fallibroome’s Guitar Sessions, a weekly activity aimed at getting students together to play rock songs.

Matthew Bean said: “The three of us all have a common interest in music and performance, so we decided that we should find a way of helping people while doing something we enjoy.”

Two of the lads are doing the fundraising as part of their Duke of Edinburgh bronze award.

Matt Ellis’s mum Hilary said: “The lads thought this is something that will make the biggest positive difference to others.

“They are certainly dedicated to the cause. They have busked regardless of rain, cold or even snow.

“PR Jones, the jewellers in Macclesfield, was kind enough to allow the boys to set up busking outside their shop on Chestergate and to act as signatories for their DofE award.

“The boys hope to add to their fundraising by performing at gigs and have been given permission to busk at Tesco soon – so watch out for them.”