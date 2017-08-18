Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager was forced to deal drugs from a house in Macclesfield after falling into debt to a gang, a court heard.

Michael Collings, 18,owed £300 to the gang who threatened to target his grandmother’s house unless he worked for them.

Chester Crown heard that they took him to a house in Macclesfield, supplied him with drugs and visited him every night to collect the money.

But after he was arrested by police dealing drugs in West Park, he refused to sell any more drugs and a gang of men smashed the windows at his grandmother’s home.

The court was told that Collings was arrested after officers saw him on a bike talking to a male in a car and when they approached he rode off.

He had dumped a package of drugs over the wall at King’s School and police found 23 £10 wraps of crack and 28 £10 wraps of heroin in the bag, the hearing was told.

Collings told police that he had drug debts and felt forced into dealing for the gang after the threats to his grandmother’s house.

Prosecuting, Francis Hertzog, said: “The defendant said he was a regular cannabis user and had £300 debt and a group of males made threats to target his grandmother’s house. He felt he had no choice but to deal drugs. Three males picked him up, took him to a house in Macclesfield, gave him a parcel and mobile phone and it started ringing the same day.

“He met people in the park and the males arrived at 11pm every night to collect the money.”

Collings, of Westone Lane, Birkenhead, pleaded guilty to possessing heroin and crack with intent to supply.

Defending, Oliver King said: “He’s of previous good character and the mitigating circumstances are he was just 17 at the time, he pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and the pressure he was under to do what he did.”

Judge Nigel Woodward spared Collings jail. Instead he gave him a 15 month prison sentence suspended for two years, with 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work. He said: “Dealing drugs is always very serious. The reason you were in that position was people were dealing drugs to you. If you had been an adult it would have been a starting point of three years in prison but you were only 17 and violence was threatened to you and your grandmother.”