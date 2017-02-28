Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 17-year-old who attempted to rob a petrol station with a knife has avoided being locked up.

The boy, from Macclesfield, who was 16 at the time, attempted to rob Mohammed Ayoob at the Esso garage on Churchill Way, Macclesfield, on December 2.

He was caught by police in possession with a wooden handled knife.

He admitted attempted robbery and possession of a bladed weapon at Stockport magistrates court and was sentenced to a referral order with Cheshire East youth offender panel for nine months.

He must also pay £50 compensation to the victim.

In court documents it said that while a ‘very serious matter’ magistrates chose not to give him a detention and training order due to his ‘supportive family’.

After the hearing a spokesman for Cheshire Police said: “At around 12.45am a teenage boy entered the petrol station shop. He produced a small knife and demanded money from the shop assistant. The assistant managed to press the emergency button and told the offender the till was empty. As the boy left the shop empty handed a police van had arrived on the forecourt and officers arrested him.”