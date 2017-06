Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Emergency Services are currently experiencing technical difficulties with the 999 service in the Macclesfield area.

It is affecting landline numbers only and specifically those with the prefix number 01625 50 or 01625 51.

BT are aware of the fault and are currently working to restore the service.

Residents are urged to use the 101 service in the event of an emergency; alternatively a mobile phone may be used to call 999 directly.