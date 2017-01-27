Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Teams of swimmers are urged to make a splash in this year’s charity swimathon.

Members of Macclesfield Castle Rotary Club are inviting people from across the community to enter their annual swimathon.

Businesses, clubs and community groups can enter teams to swim relays at the event which raises money for good causes. Funds are split between charities chosen by participants and those supported by the rotary club.

Alec Johnston, from the rotary club, said: “New Year resolutions to get fit are great but sometimes we all need a goal, so how about taking part in the swimathon?

“It is all about having fun and raising money for charity. Enter a team of four to six friends, family or colleagues and swim in relay for 45 minutes and have a whale of a time.”

Last year 50 teams took part and raised money for scouts, Macclesfield Eye Society East Cheshire Hospice and others.

To enter obtain an application form from the Macclesfield Castle Rotary website or email keithdobsondpa@aol.com;

The annual Macclesfield Castle Rotary Club swimathonis on Sunday, March 12 at Macclesfield Leisure Centre.