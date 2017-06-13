Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teacher soared through the sky to raise money for teenagers with cancer.

Mandy McPike and her class at Tytherington School had already raised hundreds of pounds for Teenage Cancer Trust with events including non-uniform days, cake sales and car washes, as part of the school’s fundraising for the charity.

But she decided to set herself her own hair-raising challenge and took part in a sky dive, raising £1,200.

Ms McPike said: “What an experience. I still can’t quite believe I did it. We jumped from 15,000 feet and dived at a speed of 159mph and it most certainly felt like it.

“We arrived in Lancaster at 8am and I didn’t get chance to think about it. I signed some forms, had 15 minutes training and before I knew it I was on the plane.

“I have never been so scared and it was a very surreal experience.

“The quote on my Just Giving page sums it up best - ‘some of the best moments in life come from doing things that scare you the most’.”

Manny Botwe, headteacher, said: “A huge well done to Ms McPike.

“What a fantastic thing to do. It’s an inspiration to us all.”

Visit justgiving.com/Mandy-McPike1.