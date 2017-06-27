Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tattoo studios in Macclesfield have helped raise £6,000 by inking bees in memory of the Manchester attack victims.

Artmageddon on Chestergate and Skin Creations on Sunderland Street joined studios across the world in supporting the Manchester Tattoo Appeal, which has so far raised over £340,000.

Artmageddon, which raised more than £1,100 said the response had been ‘utterly overwhelming’, while artists at Skin Creations said it was ‘buzzing’ after raising more than £1,000.

Other studios in the town were flooded with requests for tattoos of bees and collectively raised almost £4,000.

Close friends Sue Genders and Sarah Torr had their tattoos on the back of the neck and wrist respectively.

Sue, 29, of Union Road, Macclesfield, said she chose to have the tattoo on her neck, because the tragedy will always be ‘at the back’ of her mind.

She said: “It’s nice to show solidarity and that your care about what has happened.

“It’s amazing that tattoo artists like Monny at Skin Creations have given up their time to help this appeal.

“It shows that even though this horrific thing has happened good comes out of that.

“For every few bad people there are thousands upon thousands of good people.”

Sue, who works at the Co-op on Buxton Road has also had the difficult experience of explaining the tragedy to her seven-year-old daughter Freya.

She said: “Freya is a massive Ariana Grande fan, so it has been a difficult experience.

“We’ve been to St Anne’s Square in Manchester and put some flowers down and she is really proud of my bee tattoo.

“I’ve also promised to take her to see Ariana the next time she is in the UK.”

Sarah Torr, 28, of Edward Street, Macclesfield, said her tattoo was a memorial to those who lost their lives in the attack.

Sarah, a sales administrator, said: “Some of my friends had daughters at the concert who while they were not injured have been traumatised by the event.

“I wanted to help raise money for the families affected.

“The bee tattoo is a symbol, a memorial and a reminder of something I will never forget.

“It is amazing how the town has got involved in the campaign.”