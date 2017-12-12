Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A talented actress from Macclesfield says she has achieved her dream after getting the lead in a major musical production.

Bronte Barbe, from Tytherington, is playing Carole King in the hit stage show Beautiful.

And now well into the UK tour, the 25-year-old says she can’t wait for the show to come to Manchester where she will be supported by friends and family.

The ex-Fallibroome Academy pupil said: “It’s going to be amazing to have my family in the audience. I try to get home as much as possible but it’s hard.

“It is pretty amazing really. I had dreamed about playing this part.”

Since starring in her first show at primary school, Bronte says that she always had a passion for acting.

Practising firstly at the Arthouse music and dance school, on Henderson Street, in Macclesfield, she later joined TEMPO, a performance group and began honing her skills as a talented actress.

But it was at a very early age, when the ex-Mottram St Andrew pupil first discovered her theatrical side.

Bronte, who plans to return to Fallibroome Academy during her tour in Manchester, said: “My first role, I think, was as Mary in the Nativity and I kept the costume on for a long time after, so I think that’s when my mum realised that I loved performing.”

Beautiful tells the story of Carole King’s meteoric rise to fame, a role which talented Bronte has thrown herself into.

She said: “It was definitely a challenge to create this character because she is a real person, so I didn’t want to do an impression, it’s an interpretation. It has been really interesting and very different from what I had done before.

“I did a lot of research beforehand and even learned to play the piano, so it looked authentic on stage.”

Bronte first came to the limelight when she was 18 taking part in the

TV show ‘Over the Rainbow’, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s search for a star to play Dorothy.

Despite not winning the competition she has starred in Hairspray and as Princess Fiona in Shrek The Musical.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical begins its run at Manchester Palace Theatre, on Tuesday, December 12.