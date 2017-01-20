Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A residential project which helps people tackle drug and alcohol addiction is expanding to cope with growing demand.

Reach Out And Recover (ROAR) is a not-for-profit organisation which provides safe and secure accommodation to help people tackle their problems.

It has run a nine-bed house on Churchside, in Macclesfield town centre, for the last two and a half years.

But now plans to open another house to try and help the 50 people on their waiting list.

Vicky Millward, one of ROAR’s four directors, said: “Macclesfield has problems with people with alcohol and drugs problems and homelessness.

“As well as local people needing help organisations - police, prisons, hospital, doctors - from all over the region are contacting us. We are fielding new requests every day. We simply just don’t have the space.”

Vicky, who has 20 years’ experience in drug and alcohol services, said the demand for ROAR is down to its success.

She said: “Three years ago what I was seeing was that people trying to quit drugs were leaving hospital or residential accommodation and ending up in hostels.

“To be able to tackle any addiction you need to be in a safe and secure environment.

“ROAR plugs that gap. But we only have space for nine people at one time, and they can stay for up to six months.

“There is a great need to expand what we offer, so we are planning another centre.”

ROAR works by offering help in two main stages over a two year programme.

First Step is at the secure accommodation where through talking therapies they begin to tackle the problems at the root of their behaviour.

Residents can later enter Next Step, one of six smaller houses in the town, where they live independently and continue with work experience, education and training.

Residents are also offered a structured schedule of activities including cooking and IT skills, volunteer opportunities in the community and sports such as football.

The aim then is to set up their own homes or rejoin their families.

Vicky said: “Those who access our service are shown compassion, given hope and a place where they can begin to believe in themselves.

“We empower people to take control of their lives.”

Two former drug addicts have spoken of how ROAR put them on the road to recovery.

Matt Johnston, 20, and Adele Forshaw, 37, have battled drug addiction which destroyed their lives and their relationships with their families.

But after meeting nine months ago and embarking on ROAR’s First Step and Next Step programmes, which uses group therapy sessions, they have started to deal with the root causes of their problems.

Adele said meeting Matthew helped her, while Matt, says the same of Adele.

Matt, from Poynton, said: “All of my life I have struggled to deal with anger and resentment about my adoption.“

Both are now rebuilding their relationships with their families and volunteer at ROAR helping others recover.

Matt, who is hoping to train as a counsellor, said: “Asking for help and committing to the programme is the most difficult thing I have ever done but it saved me.

“I now have a fresh start.”

Adele, who is planning to go back to college, said: “We all come in here feeling worthless and inspire each other to overcome that. It’s like a big family, and one with a big heart.”

For more information about ROAR click here .