Storm Ophelia brought damage and wonder as it battered the town.

While Macclesfield was largely unscathed by the deadly weather, strong winds caused a huge branch to fall from a tree across Bishopton Drive, Macclesfield, on Monday, October 16.

North West Electricity also reported a power cut affecting more than 100 homes in the SK10 area.

Strong winds also caused a eye-catching phenomenon where dust from the African desert made the sun appear ‘red’ and gave the sky an eerie orange tint.