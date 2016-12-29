Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A stamp collecting society celebrated its 50th anniversary and presented an award to a member who’s been secretary from the start.

The Macclesfield & Prestbury Philatelic Society was formed in 1966 to promote stamp collecting in the Macclesfield area. Society members hold meetings where they hear from a varied programme of speakers.

One society member has seen it develop more than most people - Peter Kirk, who has been the secretary since it was formed.

He was presented with an award at the society’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Alan Dinnis, chairman, said: “We celebrated our 50th anniversary at the Silk Heritage building in Macclesfield when friends of the society were invited to a special meeting and 14 members gave brief displays.

“Peter was presented with a special souvenir having been secretary since the society was founded 50 years ago and this was followed by refreshments and a cake for the occasion.”

Everyone is welcome at the society which meets at 7.30pm on the first Monday of each month from September to June at The Heritage Centre, Roe Street. Call Peter on 01625 829119 for details.