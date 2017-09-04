Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A wild stag had to be rescued after becoming entangled in a tree.

Fire crews found the animal bound to a tree with rope, which had become tangled in its antlers and wrapped around its jaw.

The stag was trapped in woodland off Clough Road, Wildboarclough, and found about 11am on Friday, September 1.

It is not known how long it had been trapped for.

A vet had to put the animal to sleep so that crews could release it.

The whole operation took almost five hours as crews waited for the stag to regain consciousness.

The Cheshire Fire and Rescue alert said: “One fire engine attended from Macclesfield, one fire engine and the rope rescue unit from Lymm and the specialist animal rescue unit from Bollington. Stag tangled in wireFirefighters were called to help rescue a stag which had become tangled in wire on Clough Road, Wildboarclough.

“The wire was tangled around the stag’s antlers and jaw. The stag was agitated so a vet sedated the animal before the fire crews untangled the wire.

“Crews remained at the scene until the animal regained consciousness and returned to the wild. They were at the scene for approximately four hours and 40 minutes.”