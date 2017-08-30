Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

MACCLESFIELD Town assistant manager Steve Watson hopes the two victories over the Bank Holiday Weekend can be the start of an impressive run of form for his side.

It was a perfect couple of days for the Silkmen, as they picked up a 1-0 victory over Dover on Friday before following that up with a 2-0 win at Chester.

Those victories have seen Macclesfield climb to 10th in the National League table, and Watson is hoping the side can kick on, starting with the game against Woking at the Moss Rose on Saturday.

“We’ve got games coming up that we hope to get points from so to get two back to back wins makes everybody happy,” he said. “We’ve had a tough couple of away games and we responded great the other night and challenged the boys to get on a run.

“We were delighted with the win against Chester. It was a hot day and there were a lot of tired legs out there but I thought we dominated and did all that was asked.

“We scored two very good goals and the only disappointment of the whole day was that we’re not sat here with a bigger win.”

Goals from Mitch Hancox and Kieran Kennedy earned Macc the victory against Chester on Monday, and Watson was delighted with the duo.

“I’m pleased for Mitch. He’s been unlucky not to get into the team but his attitude and work rate has been superb,” he said.

“We had an injury so he came in and then went and scored, which is what he deserved after a tireless performance.

“Kieran got his goal too and he keeps getting better and better since getting into the side.

“It’s a clean sheet away from home and it goes without saying how I much love those. I thought the defenders were great, especially as it was a difficult system to play in, they don’t have an out and out striker so they had different people bombing in on all the time.

“We got the three points and a couple of goals too, so all in all you’ve got to be happy.”

Macclesfield’s upcoming opponents Woking are 18th in the National League table, having won three and lost four of their seven matches so far this season.

One of those wins came on Monday though, picking up an emphatic 4-1 victory against Tranmere.