Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Special funds have been made available for unpaid carers, to improve their quality of life and give them the time off they need.

The Carers’ Living Well Fund will offer carers a one-off payment of either £250 or £500, depending on their specific need.

A partnership between Cheshire East Council and the NHS, the fund allows them to access help through technology, such as monitors, sensors, alarms and apps.

The scheme was rolled out across the region at the beginning of this month and it is set to run until Saturday, March 31, 2018.

Councillor Liz Wardlaw, cabinet member for health, said: “Many of us will become carers within our families over our lifetime, perhaps caring for our parents or our spouse. There are many young carers who think nothing of looking after a parent or sibling as part of their family life.

“Often their support goes unpaid and, without help and support for themselves, they can feel a sense of isolation – that life can be a struggle with physical and emotional demands.

“These unpaid carers – often referred to as hidden carers – can spend up to 20 hours a week looking after a loved one, sometimes with personal care, shopping, dressing and household chores.

“The Carers’ Living Well Fund is about helping carers to enjoy a good ‘work and home life balance’, avoiding the risk of jeopardising their own health and wellbeing.”

Outside of the fund, carers who are eligible will have the opportunity to apply for respite, so they can take a break from looking after their loved one.

The council is asking families of ‘hidden carers’ to come forward, so that they get the help they need.

This includes carers who have never accessed statutory or voluntary support, in particular carers who are new to their caring role.

According to council bosses, the fund is limited to one grant per household or cared-for person.

Young carers, under the age of 18, need to have a bank or building society account, or agree to the grant being held by a parent or guardian.

For more information and how to apply, visit carearrangersteameast@cheshireeast.gov.uk