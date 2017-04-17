Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A songwriter has penned a moving tribute to family members who died in the First World War.

Roger Walker, 58, wrote The Herity Boys after learning of the ultimate sacrifice his ancestors Arthur and Frank Herity made more than 100 years ago.

Both names feature on the cenotaph at Park Green. Arthur, a corporal, was killed in action in 1917, and his nephew Frank died in 1918 after being sent to the front line for the second time.

Roger, who lives on Warwick Road, on the Weston, has recorded the song with close friends and posted it online .

He said: “It took me a year to write.

“I would spend a lot of time sat on the bench at the cenotaph but struggled to find the focus of the song.

“Then I started to learn more about Frank ‘Francis’ Herity.

“The story goes that when he was 16 he signed up for the war even though he was too young.

“He went to the front line but something happened, maybe it was too much for him, and he managed to get home.

“He was arrested and put into detention for a year.

“When he was released he went back to the front line.

“He was killed in 1918.

“It was unbelievable that a young man could have experienced the front line twice. I realised I could tell the story through his eyes and it flowed out.”

But the emotion of the song was too difficult for guitarist Roger to overcome and he brought in pal Andrew Jackson to sing it.

The song, which starts with the haunting sound of Tommy gunfire, also has the ghostly sound of the harmonica by Pat Curley. The song was recorded by Paul Lucas.

Roger, who works as a slater and tiler, said: “To be honest I choked up when I tried to sing it.

“I can just about perform it during open mic nights as part of my set now. It’s very simple, a classic folk style, and so far it has been well received by audiences.”

Arthur was killed in action on October 22, 1917, during the Battle of Passchendaele.

Roger started learning guitar when he was 14 and has played in several bands including Modern Remains, Psycho Mafia and Chinese Marbles.

He has five children and seven grandchildren.

The song can be found here .

The Herity Boys

Wasn’t many days ago we were weaving in the mills,

they called our names ten at a time and taught us how to kill.

see that young girl crying standing on the shore,

turn around and wave boys you’ll see her face no more.

Sent as rats with thin tin hats mow us down in rows,

here we go together boys we’ve no time left to grow.

see that young girl crying standing on the shore.

blow a kiss goodbye boys you wont kiss her anymore,

taken from the mill towns left face down in the blood.

we never dreamed we’d die boys but others knew we would.

see that young girl waving standing on her own,

turn around and wave boys we wont be coming home.

Before we all go over boys one thing they never said,

they’ll carve our names ten at a time among our brothers, dead.

see that girl upon the shore slowly turning round,

she’ll soon be standing next to you laying flowers on the ground.