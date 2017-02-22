Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A solicitors firm has been named on a list of companies which failed to pay minimum wage.

Amanda Cunliffe Solicitors on St Georges Place, Macclesfield is on a government list of 360 businesses which underpaid workers.

The firm failed to pay a total of £248.39 to five workers who should have been paid the minimum wage rate in 2013 and 2014.

This rate rose part way through the year in October 2013. It rose by 12p for adults to £6.31 and by 5p to £5.03 for 18 to 20 year olds.

A company spokesman said the firm miscalculated what each worker should be paid by dividing salaries into 52 weeks, while HM Revenue and Customs divided by 52.1429 weeks.

The spokesman said: “There was an unfortunate occurrence a number of years ago where minimum wage was not paid as a result of a miscalculation. “HMRC worked out the underpayment based on an hourly rate divided by 52.1429 weeks as opposed to 52 weeks. We employ more than 100 staff and owed five junior workers, ranging from £11 to £74, accrued over two years.

“We rectified the situation immediately.

“We support the need for minimum wage legislation to protect workers and adjusted our systems to ensure this never happens again.”