Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A partial solar eclipse should be visible in the UK tonight - if the clouds stay away.

Those in parts of the US will see the disc of the moon move slowly in front of the sun until it covers it completely, leaving only a burning ring of light around the edge.

It'll be the first total eclipse there since 1979.

The total eclipse will travel across a 70-mile wide path, stretching from Oregon to South Carolina.

It'll last almost three minutes, during which temperatures will fall and the sky will darken as the moon blocks the sun.

In the UK, the moon will cover 10% of the sun’s diameter and 2% of its area. The partial eclipse will start at around 7.40pm and last for around 40 minutes.

What is a solar eclipse?

(Image: Getty)

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between Earth and the sun, obscuring the sun from view.

When the disk of the moon appears to completely cover the disk of the sun in the sky, it's known as a total solar eclipse. If part of the sun is still visible, it's known as a partial solar eclipse.

Solar eclipses occur because the moon orbits the Earth at an average of 239,000 miles - which is just the right distance for it to appear the same size in the sky as the much larger sun, which is 93 million miles away.

The amazing coincidence means that, when the moon passes in front of the sun, it appears to cover it perfectly.

Solar Eclipse map

NASA has produced an interactive map to show the path of the eclipse and give information on the best times to see it.

To find out exactly when the eclipse will be visible in the location where you plan to observe it, just click on a spot on the map, and an informational box will appear with specific times.

The total solar eclipse will of course be available to view live on the NASA website .

Why do you need special glasses?

Looking directly at the sun can damage your eyes, so if you're planning to watch the solar eclipse, you'll need a pair of solar viewing glasses.

These have special-purpose solar filters, which filter out all of the harmful ultraviolet and infrared light and almost all of the intense visible light to allow you to view the eclipse safely.

A whole range of companies are offering solar eclipse glasses which have a filter to protect your eyes, but you need to make sure they're safety tested and CE approved.

If you can't find CE-approved glasses, don't rely on regular sunglasses - they won't protect you. Instead it's worth looking at other techniques, such as pinhole projection.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

When is the solar eclipse in August 2017? Date, time and how to watch it LIVE in the UK

When was the last solar eclipse?

The last solar eclipse that was visible in the UK was on March 20, 2015.

The eclipse was total across the north Atlantic including the Faroe Islands, resulting in a large partial eclipse across the UK - greater than 80% everywhere.

While the line of totality didn't touch land in the United Kingdom, it passed less than 10 kilometres to the north-west of the island of Rockall.

In the US, there hasn't been a total solar eclipse since 1979.

When is the next Solar Eclipse in the UK?

A very small partial eclipse will take place in the UK on August 11, 2018, but it'll only be visible on the northern coast of Scotland, Orkney and Shetland, and the moon will only cover about 2% of the sun.

(Image: R. Baer, S. Kovac)

The next really good eclipse will be on August 12, 2026, when there will be a very large partial eclipse across Britain, ranging from around 96% in Cornwall to 91% in Aberdeen.

The next total eclipse visible in the UK is not until September, 23, 2090.