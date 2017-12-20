Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A COUNCIL committee has snubbed a request by Macclesfield MP David Rutley to block a consultation into whether a mental health ward should close.

Members of the health scrutiny committee have approved the go ahead for a consultation into plans to shut the Millbrook Unit at Macclesfield Hospital.

It means bosses from Cheshire and Wirral Partnership (CWP), which runs the unit, will run a consultation in the New Year asking residents to choose between losing inpatient care for either dementia patients or the adult mental health patients.

Under the proposals, one of the services would be moved to Lime Walk House on Victoria Road in Macclesfield while the other to be relocated instead to Chester with just short stay beds being made available locally.

MP David Rutley last week told the Express the proposals will not cover patients’ needs and called on Cheshire East’s Adult Social Care and Communities Overview and Scrutiny Committee not to give the green light the consultation.

However at a meeting on Thursday, December 7 the committee voted to approve the proposals to move the recommendations to consultation.

Mr Rutley said: “I am very disappointed to learn of the outcome of the recent Cheshire East Council Scrutiny Committee meeting.

“I still believe that there are important questions that need to be answered more fully before CWP moves to a consultation.

“I will be highlighting my concerns about the proposed community-based patient care and about how acute adult mental health services would be provided with only six crisis care beds in Cheshire East, with CWP’s chief executive Sheena Cumiskey, Cheshire East Council, and Eastern Cheshire Clinical Commissioning Group before Christmas.”

But Coun Laura Jeuda, who is on the committee, said it was a realistic decision.

She said: “It was unrealistic and irresponsible for David Rutley to ask us not to support the consultation, because what happens then? This has been going on for too long and people need to know what’s happening.

“The provision being suggested is inadequate but CWP has no option, it does not have the money to keep services. The government is constantly depriving the NHS of funding.

“We know the Millbrook Unit is going to close and we may not agree with it, but we need to get this out to public consultation.

“I urge people to take part in the consultation. We hope people get the help they need from community services but there’s no doubt people will be left unsupported.”

More than 4,000 people have signed petitions to keep services open.

The CWP have issued a joint statement with NHS Eastern Cheshire CCG, NHS South Cheshire CCG and NHS Vale Royal CCG.

It said: “We welcome the opportunity to have a wider debate with local people about these issues and the solutions to the challenges we face.

“The proposals going forward to a 12-week public consultation, expected to start in February next year, have been designed by consultant psychiatrists, GPs and other health and social care professionals.

“We are aiming to provide better and more community-based services for people with acute mental health needs, which means good quality care closer to home where possible for the 7,000 people who access community mental health services across the NHS Eastern Cheshire CCG, NHS South Cheshire CCG and NHS Vale Royal CCG areas.

“As part of the proposed new model of care there would be dementia outreach support to help people stay in their own homes and crisis centres to support people when they need immediate help, rather than having to go to A&E.

“The consultation will provide a number of ways to get involved and have your say on the proposals, include public meetings and publicity in print media and online.

“In the meantime you can register your interest to attend the events and keep up to date via the ‘current engagement’ section of the NHS Eastern Cheshire CCG website easterncheshireccg.nhs.uk.”