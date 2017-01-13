Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Roads and schools are closed after snow fell across Macclesfield overnight.

The A537 Cat and Fiddle remains closed due to ice. Police and the council cannot confirm yet when it will reopen but there will be another review later this morning.

The A54 from the Bosley crossroads, which runs up to the Cat and Fiddle, also remains closed this morning after being shut yesterday.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternative route but the council says it will continue to grit and plough the roads to ensure they can be reopened soon.

All other roads remain open, but drivers are being advised to leave longer for journeys this morning and drive with caution.

Council highways officers have been on the A523 Leek Road this morning where vehicles have become stranded in the snow.

Police confirm there were four accidents on roads in Macclesfield between 7am and 8am.

This included a crash on Rainow Road at 7.38am between an Audi and Golf and another at 7.44am on Buxton Old Road. Both roads are now clear.

A police spokesman said: “The accidents have been minor but drivers are advised to take extra care.”

School closures include Rainow Primary School and Mottram St Andrew Primary in Macclesfield.

Wincle Primary School is shut but staff will assess and it might open this afternoon.

Pott Shrigley and Bollington St John’s are closed this morning but staff will decide at 10.30am whether to open for afternoon classes. All gritting routes have been treated three times since yesterday – at 2pm, 8.30pm and 3am. Around 400 tonnes of salt has been used.

Hand gritting on pavements in Macclesfield town centre is being undertaken to keep them clear.

Keep up to date with gritting by following @CECHighways on Twitter.

The Met Office predicts further wintry showers tonight, particularly over the hills. Otherwise, it will be dry and clear with widespread frost and ice.

On Saturday the forecast is for a cold and frosty start, although it will be dry with plenty of sunshine. There will be a few wintry showers mainly over the hills.