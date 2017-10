Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters were called to a fire in a snake tank.

Two crews from Macclesfield station went to a house on Lanark Walk, Upton Priory, at just after 9.30pm last night (October 19).

On arrival firefighters found the fire was out.

They used a large fan to clear smoke from the property.

It is not know if there were any injuries to residents or reptiles at the property.