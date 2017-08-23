Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A group of friends are doing a charity walk in memory of a pal.

Thomas Poulton, Mike Scott, Ollie Fury, Iain Woodhouse, Rick Sherry and Steven Farden, who are all from Macclesfield, are walking the Gritstone Trail in honour of their friend Lee Moore, who died suddenly on April 1 aged just 35.

Lee lived in Macclesfield for 30 years, up until three years before he died, and was an air cadet in the town.

He spent years as an air cadets officer inspiring other youngsters. The six mates are raising money for the Air Training Corps in his memory. They are doing the walk this weekend, on what would have been Lee’s 36th birthday.

Steven Farden, Lee’s former house mate who met him when he joined air cadets as a teenager, said: “We are walking in memory of our friend Lee who passed away suddenly and unexpectedly.

“Lee dedicated his life to inspiring future generations of teenagers and young adults within the Air Training Corps.

“He loved the outdoors and adventure we thought we would have a send-off for him and raise money for his charity, the South Manchester wing of the Air Training Corps which covers Macclesfield.

“It will help fund activities for cadets to do extra curricular activities like camping and The Duke of Edinburgh award scheme.”

The walk is 35 miles and is traditionally done over three days but the lads decided to make it exciting and challenging and try and do it in 24 hours.

Steven said: “We are six blokes who don’t drink well, eat well and don’t exercise as often as we should but we’re going to walk the entire Gritstone Trail from Disley to Kidsgrove in a day.

“We will be leaving Disley train station at 5am and aim to be at Kidsgrove train station by 7pm on Saturday since it would have been Lee’s 36th birthday on Sunday.

“We will be having a celebratory meal on his birthday at his family home to remember and celebrate.

“We’ve had the support of our friends, family and even local businesses in providing equipment to help make it a memorable experience and help raise the profile to get as many donations as possible.

“We’ve reached our original fundraising target and now it’s about raising as much as we can, as we spread the word about Lee’s most loved air cadets.”

Go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Gritstone1-dayer to donate.