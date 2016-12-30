Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Footballers gave out presents to sick children on a visit to the hospital.

The Macclesfield Town Football Club squad handed out special goody bags to the young patients during their annual visit to the children’s ward at Macclesfield Hospital.

Robert Heys, Silkmen general manager, said: “It’s an important thing that we do this every year. The goody bags were well received by the kids and it’s a pleasure to see them happy this time of year.”

The club has thanked Chrome Motors in Macclesfield for supplying the gifts. Robert added: “A special thank you also goes to our main sponsor Arighi Bianchi for providing the parents with a treat of their own with a complimentary coffee and cake voucher. Macclesfield Town Football Club wishes all of the children a very happy Christmas.”