Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The town’s museums will receive yet another boost after securing more than £70,000 towards creative projects.

The Macclesfield Silk Heritage Trust, which runs the town’s four museums, is one of only six benefactors to secure funding from the Esmée Fairbairn Collections Fund.

The £77,000 grant will be used to fund the ‘Silk and Jacquard Legacy’ project, which looks at how the town’s heritage of creativity and making remains relevant today.

It’s another windfall for the busy trust, which has already secured £110,000 towards community projects this year.

Sue Hughes, Macclesfield Museum director, said: “We are really pleased to have secured a grant in such a competitive field and are looking forward to working with the local community and our partners to explore how Jacquard technology is still relevant in today’s digital age.”

Paradise Mill, on Park Lane, has the country’s only working Jacquard silk hand loom still in its original location. The grant - which includes a contribution from Macclesfield Town Council - will be used to fund projects and workshops inspired by Jacquard weaving, such as digital coding, design and printing.

A Project Officer will research, digitally document, re-display and interpret the Jacquard and block printing collections, and work with the community and volunteers.

Sue added: “This investment will be a stepping stone to further major grant applications which will see the Trust fulfil its manifesto to celebrate the richness of the town’s heritage and cultivate its wealth: its wealth of community, of generosity, of talent, enterprise and industry.”

The Esmée Fairbairn Collections Fund is an independent grant-making foundation which funds projects which develop collections to achieve social impact.

Macclesfield MP David Rutley said the funding will support the trust’s ambition to encourage more social involvement. He said: “Macclesfield has a great heritage, and I know how hard the Silk Heritage Trust works to promote the town’s rich history. It is good news that this grant will allow the Trust to undertake vital work researching and documenting its important Jacquard and block printing collection. I am particularly pleased that this new funding will also help young people learn about Macclesfield’s unique silk heritage.”