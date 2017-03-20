Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A first edition copy of a play by TS Eliot signed by the author is to be sold in Macclesfield.

Estimated to be worth up to £500, the historical edition of ‘The Rock: A Pageant Play’, written in 1934, will be auctioned by Adam Partridge Auctioneers over the weekend of April 6 & 7.

Adam Partridge, who runs an sales room at Withyfold Drive, said the historic book has generated lots of excitement.

He said: “Items like these are few and far between so raise a great deal of excitement when they come into the saleroom.

“Theatre is a personal pleasure of mine and an important part of our culture, so I am very curious to see how much interest there will be in this item”.

The first edition play is published by Faber & Faber, inscribed to Miss Phyllis Woodliffe, who played Mrs Bert in the play, signed by Eliot and dated 11.vi.34.

A business card from the Oxford and Cambridge Club, inscribed by Eliot, and an invoice made out to Miss Woodliffe is also included in the lot.

For more information or to place a bid go to adampartridge.co.uk.