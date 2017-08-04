Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two brothers racially abused a supermarket worker before one threatened to stab a shopper in front of terrified staff and customers.

Maximillian Newcombe, 20, and his brother Tobias, 18, were seen on CCTV acting drunk in Tesco on Hibel Road, Macclesfield, a court heard.

A shop worker approached the pair after Tobias, of Brynmore Drive, Macclesfield, was seen drinking orange juice and putting it back on the shelf.

But the brothers shouted racist abuse at the worker, calling him ‘an Afghan’.

Maximillian, of London Road, Macclesfield, told him to ‘shave his beard’ and ‘go blow something up’.

When customer Callum McKinstry intervened the brothers turned on him.

Tobias then left the shop and returned with a Stanley knife, threatening to stab him.

Prosecuting, Tina Cunnane, said: “This is an incident in Tesco in the early hours of the morning. Both defendants are caught on CCTV in the shop, clearly drunk.

“A shop worker intervenes and there is a confrontation at the self-service counter. Maximillian calls him an Afghan and tells him to shave his beard, and Tobias started racially abusing him and calls him an ‘Afghan’.

“Tobias says he’s not going to pay for his items and threw cheese, which hit him in the chest. Maximillian tells him to ‘go blow something up’.

“Another man, Callum McKinstry, shouts at them to stop being racist and Tobias started shouting at him and made derogatory comments about his girlfriend.

“Mr McKinstry jumped over the checkout and punched Maximillian.

“Tobias leaves the shop and comes back in with knife saying ‘I’m going to stab you’ before being dragged out by his brother.”

Defending Tobias, Jenny Field told the court that he was only 17 when he committed the offence and made admissions at interview.

Lucy Glennon, defending Maximillian, said: “My defendant finds himself in a very different position to his brother, who was in possession of the blade and will be sentenced at crown court.”

Tobias Newcombe pleaded guilty at Stockport magistrates court to having a blade in public, harassing and racially assaulting Kieron Ainsworth, threatening Callum McKinstry and theft of juice. He will be sentenced at Chester Crown on August 18.

Maximillian Newcombe admitted racial harassment and using abusive behaviour, at the same court. He also pleaded guilty to another set of offences from July 10 – possession of cannabis, driving without insurance or a licence, failing to provide a specimen and failing to appear at court. He will be sentenced on August 23 at Stockport magistrates court.