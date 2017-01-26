Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shop has been hit by an armed robber for the second time in two months.

A youth, believed to be in his late teens, struck the Queen’s Avenue Convenience Store in Hurdsfield on Tuesday night, around 7.45pm.

Once inside the store he threatened a member of staff with a knife and demanded cash from the till.

The robber then walked behind the counter and stole a quantity of cash and tobacco, placing them into a white carrier bag before fleeing the scene.

Police are appealing for information and have issued a description of the male, who is white, between 5’4” and 5’7” tall, and slim build. He was wearing all black clothing and had this face covered.

PC Francesca Homer said: “We are currently following up a number of enquiries and anyone with any information is urged to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 814 of 24 January. Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

On November 18, last years, a masked offender armed with a knife threatened a shop assistant demanding money and fled with a quantity of alcohol and cigarettes.