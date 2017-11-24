Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men got away with hundreds of pounds from an off-licence in a terrifying knife robbery.

A 22-year-old shop clerk was dragged to the counter and forced to empty the till of £500 in the raid on Bargain Booze store on Chester Road.

The store manager said that one of the men stood guard at the door and the other brandished a large kitchen knife threatening one of the two women shop assistants at 8.20pm on Monday, November 20.

According to the manager, the incident was completely out of the blue and an utter shock for him and his staff.

He said: “It’s just so shocking, we have been here for years and we have never had anything like this before.

“This is the first armed robbery that we have experienced. One man stood guard at the door while the other dragged one of my employees to the counter with the knife and forced her to empty the till.

“Total credit to my staff, they handled it extremely well considering the man had a kitchen knife.”

Neither of the employees were injured during the robbery.

After the incident the two men headed in the direction of the Regency Mill roundabout.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing and are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Sergeant Simon Mills, Macclesfield Response Team said: “I would encourage anyone who may have seen two men matching these descriptions around the time the offence took place to come and speak to us.

“Any information would greatly help us in identifying and locating these offenders as quickly as possible.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 834 of 20 November.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.