In pictures: Costumes on show in this week's Time-trip

This week’s Time-trip takes a look back at people in fancy dress in Macclesfield in 2008.

We have ladies in pink, , the launch of a fancy dress shop, and event a saint.

In our weekly Time-trip feature, we

publish a set of pictures taken by Macclesfield Express photographers which appeared in the paper in the 2000s.

They can be seen first on our website and are then reprinted in the paper.

This week’s first picture (above) shows staff dressed in pink for Cancer Research UK at the charity shop in Macclesfield.

There is also a shot of youngsters from Park Royal Primary School, Macclesfield, at their clown themed fun day, and another of Jo Bell as St George and Adam Evanson from All Seasons Restaurant, Market Place, Macclesfield.

Finally, we have a picture of April Campbel, Joanna Pimblott, Amanda Caudwell and Coral Pimlott at the opening of a new fancy dress shop, Party On Dude, on Chestergate, Macclesfield, and

If you have any pictures you would like us to feature, send them to us at communities@menmedia.co.uk or submit them via the Facebook page.