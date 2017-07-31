Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Top dogs and their handlers will head to town for the Macclesfield Sheepdog Trials.

Each year Ann and Bud Eardley, at Sutton Hall Farm, play host to the event – which sees competitors using sheepdogs to herd sheep around a field, through fences, gates and into enclosures.

Taking place across the weekend from Friday, August 4, to Sunday, August 6, the trials will see entrants from across the country competing, with the winners going on to the national championship in Suffolk in September.

There will also be plenty of other activities to enjoy over the weekend, including the tug-o-war, BBQ and beer on Friday, Saturday’s craft fayre and fell race, and the Sunday Concert – which includes music from Sweet Dreams, with Norman Prince as MC.

Money raised at the trials is donated to charity. The benefactors from last year’s raffle have also received their share of the £1,840 raised, with a cheque presentation at Sutton Hall Farm. The money was distributed between five charities; East Cheshire Hospice, Rossendale Trust, MacMillan Cancer Support, Ronald McDonald House and Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

A representative from four of the charities, along with committee members and Macclesfield MP and patron David Rutley, attended the cheque presentation.

Speaking after the presentation ceremony, Mr Rutley said: “It is an honour to help present these wonderful charities with their donations.

“Not only is the Macclesfield Sheepdog Trials a well-established part of the summer calendar, the funds raised help to support so many local worthy causes.”

The trails will be held in the field off Bullocks Lane, Sutton.

The Teggs Nose Fell Race starts at 2.30pm on Saturday.

Entry costs £3. Tickets to the Sunday concert cost £12.50 and can be bought over the trials weekend.

For more information, go to macclesfieldsheepdogtrials.co.uk.