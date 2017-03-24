Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shop assistant caught using a customer’s bank card to buy scratch cards can barely leave her house because of the shame, a court heard.

Julie Moores, 52, was working as an assistant at the One Stop convenience store in Macclesfield when she used the card accidentally left behind by customer Kieran Grant.

She used the card to buy £60 worth of scratch cards.

Mr Grant eventually realised his mistake and found his card had been used.

The manager of the shop discovered the fraud by trawling through CCTV when Mr Grant complained.

Moores, of Old Mill Lane, Macclesfield, admitted fraud by false representation at Stockport magistrates’ court.

She was sentenced to a community order with 15 days rehabilitation activity requirement.

She was fined £100 and ordered to pay £60 compensation.

But the court heard that Moores was so ashamed by her actions that she barely leaves her house anymore.

Eileen Rogers, prosecuting, said the incident took place on August 17.

She said: “The defendant was working as a shop assistant alongside her manager and another assistant.

“On that day a customer Kieran Grant used a contactless Visa debit card to purchase goods.

“He left the shop and later realised the card was missing.

“He called the shop and was told his card had been put somewhere safe.

“He later checked with his bank and was told there had been two payments at the store.

“The manager checked CCTV and saw the defendant taking the card from out of the till and using it on scratch cards which were placed in a diary by the till.”

Peter Casson, defending, said Moores, who had no previous convictions, was ashamed of her actions.

He said: “She is struggling to come to terms with what she has done.

“It was opportunistic and a breach of trust.

“She had worked at the store for a long time. She is known in the area and lives near the shop. It is very embarrassing. She feels like everyone is talking about her and looking at her. She doesn’t go out much any more and can barely leave the house.

“She volunteers at her church and helps an elderly friend. There is a lot of good in this lady but she made a massive error of judgement and there is no going back.”