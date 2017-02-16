Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Man sexually assaulted a woman then accused her of being ‘easy to rape’.

Andrew Evans kissed the woman and ordered her to sit on his knee during the attack, magistrates were told.

The 24-year-old, from Poynton, had pressured her into giving him a lift before changing the destination mid-journey to a secluded car park, the court heard. There the dad-of-one subjected his victim to ‘aggressive advances’ and only stopped when he got a text message from his girlfriend.

But in a cruel parting shot Evans told the woman ‘you have no idea how easy you are to rape’, a court heard.

At Stockport magistrates’ court, Evans, of Queensway, admitted sexual assault.

He must now sign the Sex Offenders Register for the next five years and complete a 60-day sex offenders programme.

Kate Gaskell, prosecuting, said: “Evans asked her for a lift.

“She reluctantly agreed and was annoyed at how insistent he was.

“As they were travelling, Evans asked to be taken to somewhere else and directed her to another place. They ended up in a quiet secluded car park.

“He then began to make aggressive advances towards her. He tried to kiss her and reached around her with both arms.

“He then locked his lips on hers. She was leaning back against the window.

“He asked her to sit on his knee and asked her why she was resisting her, telling her to ‘stop being stupid’.”

The court heard that the victim got out of the car when she saw another car arrive in the car park.

Ms Gaskell said: “She said she wanted to go home. Evans said he would let her if she sat on her knee. She got back into the car. He aggressively forced himself on her. He then got a text message from his girlfriend.

“He said to her ‘you have no idea how easy you are to rape’. They then drove back.”

James Wharburton, defending, said Evans’ ‘inhibitions were not what they should have been’, adding: “He clearly misread the situation.”

Evans, was also sentenced to 40 hours unpaid work, a restraining order banning in from any contact with the victim for three years and was told to pay £150 compensation.