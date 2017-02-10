Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man jailed for attacking his ex wrote to her from his prison cell – only to violently assault her again when they went on a night out.

Anthony Jackson, 26, was serving a 22-month sentence for an assault against his former partner when he began sending her letters from prison.

But after his release Jackson went ‘binge-drinking’ in Macclesfield with his ex, only for the night to erupt into violence. The labourer throttled his ex at her flat on Knight Street before strangling her sister ‘almost to unconsciousness.’

At Chester Crown Court, Jackson, formerly of Macclesfield, admitted two charges of assault and breaching a restraining order.

Sentencing him to 20 months in jail, Judge Nicholas Woodward warned him to give up the relationship, which was described as ‘his nemesis’.

Jo Maxwell, prosecuting, said: “The victim had been in relationship with the defendant for years, living in Macclesfield, but then it broke down.

“What followed was a series of assaults. The defendant was eventually jailed and made subject to an indefinite restraining order.

“While he was in prison he sent the victim a number of letters. The contact was rekindled and continued when he was released on licence.”

The court heard that Jackson went out ‘binge-drinking’ in Macclesfield on November 25 with his ex and her family and friends.

Ms Maxwell said: “During the evening he was refused entry into a bar and the group was separated.

“Later, he went to his former girlfriend’s flat and an argument broke out. He grabbed her by the neck and there was a scuffle. He dragged her out of the bedroom into the landing.

“The victim started to shout for help. Her sister came to her aid and Jackson began to strangle her. Witnesses describe that her eyes began to roll into the back of her head.

“Both women suffered injuries including swelling to their necks.”

Robert Edwards, defending Jackson, now of Chatham Street, Stockport, said both Jackson and his ex had wanted to try again.

He said ‘a bad relationship’ was the root of his offending, adding: “He wants to get on with his life and away from this nemesis of a relationship.”

Sentencing Judge Woodward said: “You assaulted your ex-girlfriend in 2013 and 2015, and then again in 2016.

“This was a very serious breach of a restraining order which culminated in violence.

“You throttled her and then strangled her sister almost to unconsciousness. You have only been in trouble because of this relationship.”