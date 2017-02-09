Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A serial drink driver has been banned from the road for 15 years – after he was caught for the EIGHTH time.

Andrew Philip Freeman, 50, was jailed after being caught driving in Gawsworth with no licence or insurance.

At Stockport magistrates’ court Freeman, of River Street, Congleton, admitted drink driving and driving without a licence or insurance.

He also admitted failing to attend court after he was released on bail.

The court was told that Freeman had seven previous convictions for drink driving.

Sentencing him to 23 weeks in prison, magistrates said the latest offence was ‘so serious’ in light of Freeman’s previous convictions and failure to respond to non-custodial sentences in the past.

Freeman was also disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 15 years.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £365.

After the hearing, a police spokesman said officers pulled Freeman over on Dark Lane, Gawsworth, on Sunday, August 28, at around 1.40am.

They had smelled booze as the 50-year-old exited his silver Ford Mondeo.

Police also said Freeman refused to provide a breath test and was arrested.

Speaking after the hearing, Inspector Steve Griffiths, of Cheshire Police’s Taskforce, said: “Cheshire Police are committed to dealing robustly with drink drivers who put innocent road users at risk.

“This sentence shows that the courts are taking the same stance so it serves a warning for those drivers still taking the risk. You will be caught.”

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said: “At approximately 1.40am on Sunday, 28 August officers were travelling behind a silver Ford Mondeo travelling along Congleton Road from Congleton towards Macclesfield which stopped on a dangerous section of road.

“He was later stopped on Dark Lane, Gawsworth and both officers could smell alcohol when Freeman got out of the vehicle and noticed he was unsteady on his feet.

“Freeman refused to provide a breath test and was arrested on the same day. While in custody he tested positive for alcohol and he was charged.”